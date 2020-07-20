Apollo Crews Comments On MVP & The United States Title Following Extreme Rules

After his match at WWE Extreme Rules was pulled, Apollo Crews released a statement to MVP about the situation and the United States Title.

Apollo Crews was scheduled to defend his United States Championship against MVP at the PPV, but that didn’t end up happening with WWE stating he had suffered a bulging disc in his back. WWE announced that he hadn’t passed a pre-match physical, which led to the match not happening.

MVP and Bobby Lashley did still appear on the show with MVP declaring himself as the new champion via forfeit, however, that wasn’t made official by WWE. Apollo Crews took to social media to comment on the situation, warning MVP that he will be coming for him once he is cleared.