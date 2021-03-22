Apollo Crews Discusses His Family’s Reaction To His New Gimmick

Apollo Crews has recently changed his gimmick completely, and he spoke about how his family reacted to the change in attitude and persona.

Crews has begun his gimmick from “Nigerian Royalty” in recent weeks, embracing his past and revealing his true self, which has seen him show a more aggressive side to himself.

When speaking on WWE’s The Bump Crews revealed his family’s thoughts on the change, admitting it’s brought him closer to his father.