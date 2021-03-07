Apollo Crews Discusses His Recent Gimmick Change

Apollo Crews has shown a new side of himself in recent weeks, and he has discussed that change in gimmick on the recent Talking Smack.

Crews has gone back to his roots in recent weeks, highlighting different elements of his personality and Crews discussed that recent change.

“It felt fantastic. This is who I am,” Crews replied. “This is always who I have been, but I had to hide it for so long as a kid. I was always embarrassed to represent my roots because people would make fun of me. They would tease me and call me things — call me names. They never embraced me. And for that reason, I would not embrace my own history, my own roots. But now, it feels good to be who I am. I love it. “I want to get to the point. Big E, he’s at home nursing his injuries. It’d be smart for him to stay home. But I want him to come back. He has to come back because he has something that I want: the Intercontinental Championship. I wouldn’t mind facing him again. It’s my birthright. My great ancestors were warriors. And I’m a great warrior, too. I’m going to live up to that greatness. And I will start by taking that Intercontinental Championship.”

Big E will be making his return next week to WWE SmackDown where he will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Crews, and he has stated he is ready to show the world just how great he is.