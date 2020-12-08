Apollo Crews Discusses Wanting To Get Back Into The Title Scene

After having title success earlier this year with the United States Championship, Apollo Crews has made it clear he wants to get back there.

Apollo was a recent guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast where he spoke about his desire to make sure he’s doing something productive, whether it’s on WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown. He also made it clear that he wants to be back chasing after championships.

“No matter where I’m at, and a lot of it comes down on me, as long as something productive is happening, it doesn’t matter where I am. I love Raw, I love SmackDown, each show has its different thing. Wherever I go, I just want to be part of something special. When I see special things happening and I’m not part of it, I’m like, ‘Damn, it would be so cool to be part of that.’ When your team wins a championship and you don’t play in that game, even though you win, there’s something inside you that wants to be on the floor. I just want to do my part and win championships. After tasting gold, I want to get back there,” he said.

Speaking of championships, Apollo revealed that the one thing he learnt from his previous title reign was the need to take risks in WWE.