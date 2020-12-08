Wrestling News
Apollo Crews Discusses Wanting To Get Back Into The Title Scene
After having title success earlier this year with the United States Championship, Apollo Crews has made it clear he wants to get back there.
Apollo was a recent guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast where he spoke about his desire to make sure he’s doing something productive, whether it’s on WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown. He also made it clear that he wants to be back chasing after championships.
“No matter where I’m at, and a lot of it comes down on me, as long as something productive is happening, it doesn’t matter where I am. I love Raw, I love SmackDown, each show has its different thing. Wherever I go, I just want to be part of something special. When I see special things happening and I’m not part of it, I’m like, ‘Damn, it would be so cool to be part of that.’ When your team wins a championship and you don’t play in that game, even though you win, there’s something inside you that wants to be on the floor. I just want to do my part and win championships. After tasting gold, I want to get back there,” he said.
Speaking of championships, Apollo revealed that the one thing he learnt from his previous title reign was the need to take risks in WWE.
“The first title run helped me realize (I have to take risks). These things don’t just get handed to you. You have to go out there and get it and take it. I’m going to go take it. I want to show the layers and stories do help you with that. It’s nice to show, ‘this is what happens with someone pushes you.’ Is he the guy who pushes back, does he run away? I want people to see the different layers,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Impact
12/8 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Continues!
We are just hours away from perhaps the most anticipated episode of IMPACT Wrestling all year long.
After last week’s shocking conclusion to AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega and IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis pull a heist job on the world championship, “The Cleaner” will speak for the very first time on IMPACT Wrestling television.
What will Omega have to say for himself after walking out of Jacksonville past a sea of understandably shocked and upset colleagues? Will we find out who actually attacked the former champion, Jon Moxley, backstage in the buildup to “Winter Is Coming”?
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament continues tonight with the final first round match. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face off against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, with the winners moving on to the semifinals to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
Also announced for tonight’s show is the leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey teaming up with self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Championship Moose to take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack! Plus, Josh Alexander of The North faces Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns.
IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night on AXS TV, but for those without access to the network, the show is also simulcast on Twitch for free. Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
Both Charlotte Flair and Andrade are currently out of action with injuries in WWE, but a reported idea could see them return together.
It is well-known that Charlotte and Andrade are a couple in real life, and according to WrestleVotes, there is a potential plan in place for WWE to use that to its benefit.
According to the report, one idea WWE has for the duo is to actually have them come back to WWE together, as an on-screen pairing. While it has only been discussed internally at this point, the idea would be to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade, turning him into a main event player, and having them work together.
An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020
It is currently unknown when either wrestler will be making their returns to WWE.
WWE
The Good Brothers Reveal They Were Offered Their Own WWE Podcast
WWE is currently going through a podcast heavy trend, and The Good Brothers recently revealed they were offered their own before leaving.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released from WWE in April of this year as part of COVID-19 financial cutbacks from WWE. However, before that took place, the duo were actually offered their own podcast, as they revealed during an appearance on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast.
Gallows revealed that WWE hoped to have them create a show, with the plans always to be having New Day and Corey Graves getting their own show, which they did.
“The truth of it is, WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network and ‘we want to have [Corey] Graves, The New Day and you guys’ and we were like ‘Ehh, it’s not the same.’ Aside from not liking the business offer on it. It’s not the same. It’s not Talkin’ Shop without [Rocky Romero] so we declined the offer on it. Then the pandemic started and we said, ‘Let’s just do it [ourselves] and see if it catches on that we’re actually doing it.’ Fast forward four weeks later we are out of WWE and now this thing takes on a life of its own and now here we are doing our second PPV in over a few months’ span. It’s been pretty damn cool.”
Karl Anderson added more to the story, revealing the proposition that he provided to WWE about doing the podcast, and how the financial offer wasn’t good enough.
“WWE pulled us aside and said, ‘We want you to do a podcast. We will set you up in a room before RAW and we will have guests for you’ and we looked at them and said ‘Nah, f–k that.’ [We responded with] ‘If you want us, you have to come to the hotel at 10:30 pm on the road, set everybody up with some wine and then we’ll do it’ and they agreed. Then they told us the money they wanted us to do it for and we were like, ‘Nope, we are out. Podcasting ain’t that fun.’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
12/8 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Continues!
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
The Good Brothers Reveal They Were Offered Their Own WWE Podcast
PHOTO: First Look At The WWE ThunderDome Inside Tropicana Field
Gerald Brisco Reflects On Recruiting Brock Lesnar & What Brock Will Do Next
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
-
Results18 hours ago
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
-
WWE3 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE2 days ago
CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run
-
WWE19 hours ago
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child (Photo)
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results & Videos: Drew McIntyre vs The Miz, 10-Man Tag, Banks & Belair Team Up
-
WWE1 day ago
Elias Teases A Character Change Following Electrocution On WWE Raw