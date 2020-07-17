Apollo Crews Discusses Whether He Will Be Affected By Paul Heyman’s Departure

The current United States Champion, Apollo Crews recently spoke with Newsweek where he discussed whether or not Paul Heyman departing will hurt him.

Crews enjoyed the biggest push of his career with Paul Heyman in charge, winning the United States Championship and becoming a featured member of the WWE Raw roster. However, with Paul Heyman no longer at the helm of WWE Raw, there has been concern over if he will continue to be a top tier talent.

“Since I’ve shown that I’m reliable and trustworthy, it doesn’t necessarily matter too much, so that helps me in that sense. I don’t feel like it’s going to work against me,” Crews said. “Working with Heyman was fantastic. He was so hands-on with me and he helped me a lot. He was one of the main reasons for me getting this opportunity and I’m very thankful for everything he’s done for me and helped me with. “All I could do is look toward the future and I’m looking forward to working with Bruce [Prichard] as well. We’re going to make magic together and I’m excited for what’s to come and where I’m at right now,” Crews explained. “The company is seeing what I’m capable of after these past few months taking this opportunity and running with it.”

Crews also spoke about whether or not he believes he should have stayed in WWE NXT a little longer at the start of his career.

“At the time, you don’t think about [if you should stay in NXT longer]. You get that news [about being called up]and in that moment you’re not thinking, ‘No, I need to stay longer and develop this character more,’ or anything like that,” Crews explained. “When you’re told that you’re going to debut on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown…a lot of stuff goes through your head, but for me one thing that didn’t go through my head was maybe I need to stay [in NXT]a little longer. “And when I look back at it, I would have loved to stay in NXT a little longer so I could do those things like develop my character, and figure out who Apollo Crews is, and learn how to react in certain situations,” he continued. “Allow the people to see me be angry, sad, happy, to see those different emotions so they can know that I have these different layers. It’s not just a guy who comes out smiling and does flips and other cool stuff.”

Crews will be in action this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show where he will defend his United States Title against MVP.