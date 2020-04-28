Apollo Crews Pulled From The WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Despite the fact he has seriously impressed since moving to WWE Raw after WWE WrestleMania 36, Apollo Crews is now no longer scheduled to be part of the WWE Money In The Bank ladder match.

Apollo had previously defeated MVP to qualify for the corporate ladder match that is set to take place next Sunday. However, after injuring his knee during WWE Raw last night, WWE has now confirmed that Apollo has been withdrawn from the match.

Apollo Crews pulled double duty last night, first picking up a victory against Zelina Vega’s men alongside Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio. He then challenged Andrade for the United States Championship in a competitive bout where his knee was attacked by the champion, which led to a referee stoppage.

Apollo Crews was then shown using crutches as his knee was being iced, which is the storyline reason why WWE is writing him out of the match. This now means that two spots are available for the upcoming ladder match, which already features King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, and Rey Mysterio.

Otis and Dolph Ziggler are set to go one on one during WWE SmackDown to earn a place in the match, but it is unknown who will take Apollo’s spot at this time.

WWE‘s official message can be seen below: