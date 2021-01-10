WWE
Apollo Crews Reveals He’s Been Working On His Promo Skills
Apollo Crews has revealed that he is currently working on his promo abilities as he looks to continue improving within WWE.
2020 was a real breakout year for Apollo as he stepped up and won the United States Championship. However, he isn’t willing to rest on that, and in an interview with ComicBook.com, Apollo spoke about how he is trying to improve his promo skills as he wants a better connection with the WWE Universe.
“I feel like with the promos and stuff like that, that is something that I’ve been working on very hard. I want to be more entertaining. I don’t want to just be this guy who comes in the ring with some nice pair of tights and does some cool moves. You know what I mean? I feel like that entertainment part is a huge part of this business and it’s a huge part of having people, fans. Or, it helps with fans being able to relate to you.
“That’s what people really gravitate towards, is when they see who you are as a character,” Crews said. “So I feel like that’s something that is very important for me to work on and for me to build a bigger fan base and for people to want to see me do better. That character work is so, so important, and that’s something that I’ve been actually focusing on a lot. That’s one thing that I’d love to be able to show more in 2021, is that side.”
He concluded, “That’s one of the things that I realized later where at first it was like, ‘Okay, I need to be disciplined in the ring. It’s in the ring, in the ring, in the ring.’ Then I realized, ‘Okay, that is not something that I should worry about too much. I need to worry about this other part of it, the entertainment part and show people who I am as a character. So that to me is important this year, to be able to get out there.”
Apollo challenged for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown this week, battling Big E for the title where he showed some real fire, slapping the champion across the face. However, despite his best efforts, Big E was able to retain.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #1)
Here we go again! The Break It Down series is back for 2021, and as I promised, this year I am adding both IMPACT Wrestling and NXT UK to the mix to cover even more of the biggest shows. Just as I did last year, each position will grant a score which will be added together and totalled at the end of each week.
For 2020, it was WWE NXT who came out on top, closely followed by AEW Dynamite, WWE SmackDown and then WWE Raw. But how will things turn out in 2021? Well, the opening week of the wrestling year certainly saw a lot of big shows put together.
There was a legends night, two major cards for the Wednesday night shows, a title change and some really impressive matches across the week. So, let’s not waste any longer and join me as I Break It Down!
6. WWE Raw
It wasn’t the greatest start to 2021 for WWE Raw, which continued on from 2020 in terms of the three-hour show being quite a drag. This episode was heavily built up with it being the ‘legends night’ edition of the show but the way that those legends were used was a real mess.
The work with Randy Orton throughout the night was well put together as he took jabs at various heels, but there was no real pay-off to that as he just beat Jeff Hardy. The opening Miz TV segment was horrible to watch, but throughout the night the in-ring work was very solid.
AJ Styles and Elias had a good match and the women’s tag team bout was entertaining until the mess of a finish. The main event was the highlight, with the WWE Championship match being a lot of fun. However, Goldberg’s return was unneeded, with his promo against McIntyre literally making zero sense to the character of the WWE Champion.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a lot of fun this week, starting its 2021 with a positive show. The opening fatal four-way match was a nice way to get things started, and the tag team bout which saw Rhino and Cousin Jake face Cody Deaner and Joe Doering was brilliant, with Tommy Dreamer’s spot also being enjoyable at the end.
The promo segment between Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie was excellent and really added some heat to the situation. It’s exactly what was needed to take this story to the next level, and both women came out of this segment looking great.
The women’s tag team match was solid, as expected, but nothing sensational. However, the work involving Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers was tremendous, with this storyline being well put together. As well as that, the main event between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards was really good, with this long-term storyline still providing great quality.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK has the luxury of only being a one hour show (which I will be taking into consideration each week), but a lot was crammed in here. The opening match between Jinny and Piper Niven was great, as it was hard-hitting and set up an interesting partnership between Jinny and Joseph Conners.
The Noam Dar Sessions chat show was good to see, with the Scottish wrestling being perfect within this position, to push the buttons and having it set the main event made sense. Dave Mastiff got to dominate and look great, while the video package for the upcoming NXT UK Championship match was excellent.
But this show really hung on the main event, and it certainly delivered. A Cruiserweight Championship match between Jordan Devlin and Ben Carter (on his debut) always had huge potential, and it lived up to all of that.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite had elements I loved and didn’t enjoy all wrapped up into one. The opening eight-man tag team match was fun but very chaotic and the lack of rule-following just made this one stand out in the wrong way. Plus, the Women’s Championship match really didn’t work.
Abadon is a tough gimmick to nail on a consistent basis, and this match just felt sluggish, with Hikaru Shida taking control a little too comfortably. Outside of those, this show had a lot to offer. The promos between Darby Allin and Tazz were well done, although it’s time to make Allin’s partnership with Sting official, rather than the awkward appearances at the last second each week.
Wardlow and Jake Hager had a really enjoyable match, with this just being an absolute slogfest in the best way possible. Then, the main event between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix was simply sublime, and was easily the match of the week, with the closing angle involving The Young Bucks being one that sets up a lot of potentials and is very exciting to see.
2. WWE NXT
The WWE NXT New Years Evil show was like a mini-Takeover and that kicked things off for the brand in a big way. The show was stacked with big matches, and while it was a shame that the Fight Pit was taken off the card, it allowed the other bouts the time to breathe.
The opener from Damian Priest and Karrion Kross was a really physical battle and was easily Kross’ best match since joining WWE. Meanwhile, the Cruiserweight Championship match was fantastic, and a real reminder of how talented Gran Metalik is for anyone who has forgotten.
The Last Woman’s Standing match was everything it needed to be and more. This was an epic encounter between two of WWE NXT’s best, with some unique spots and a lot of physicality. Plus, the main event between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly absolutely delivered, to the surprise of nobody. It was a match with amazing selling as they both picked apart specific injuries, with Balor looking like a great champion having come through a war afterwards.
1. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand kicked off with a bang for 2021 with an amazing show that was full of great storytelling in every single segment. The opening promo exchange between Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce had real heat and intensity which made it gripping to watch, and the fact it played a role throughout the night really set the show up nicely.
The Intercontinental Championship match was well put together. It was clear Big E was always going to win, but giving Apollo the extra fire after slapping the champion really provided a hook for this one. Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was an exciting part of the show. It made the episode very newsworthy, and just switching things up for the division feels like the right thing to do. Plus, this was a very good match.
Then we have the gauntlet match. This was a lot of fun and was a particularly good showing for Shinsuke Nakamura. However, having Adam Pearce win the match was certainly an interesting angle to take, but it’s one that was well explained. Roman Reigns wants to beat him up, so he’s found a loophole to do it at the Royal Rumble without being punished, it’s effective and impressive storytelling which capped off a great show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 1
IMPACT Wrestling- 2
WWE NXT- 5
AEW Dynamite- 4
WWE NXT UK- 3
WWE SmackDown- 6
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Wasn’t Part Of WWE Raw Legends Night
Kurt Angle was one of the advertised names who didn’t appear on WWE Raw Legends Night, and he has explained why he missed the show.
The WWE Hall of Famer recently held a Q&A on his personal Facebook page to answer questions from the WWE Universe, and one of those included his absence from WWE Raw Legends Night.
Angle, along with Carlito and Candice Michelle had been advertised for the show, but didn’t appear. Angle revealed that he had a prior engagement which stopped him from attending.
“I had a prior engagement I was commited to. I couldn’t get out of it.”
As well that, Kurt Angle also spoke about his personal pick for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble, where he chose a previous winner of the match.
“I gotta go with the Viper, Randy Orton.”
Kurt also gave his thoughts on the unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee, where he admitted that he didn’t really know him, but enjoyed his in-ring work.
“I didn’t know him that well. But he was exceptional as a performer. I loved his style and look. He had “IT.””
H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions.
WWE Files For Several New Trademarks Including Leon Ruff
WWE has filed for several new trademarks recently, mainly focusing on a lot of younger talents such as Leon Ruff.
According to Fightful.com, the company has filed to trademark five brand new names, with all of them being focused on talents ring names.
The following were filed:
- Dabba-Kato
- Sha Samuels
- Leon Ruff
- Mansoor
- Omos
The following use description was included with the filing:
“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
