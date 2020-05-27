Apollo Crews Reveals Which Rapper & Hall Of Famer Helped Get Him Into WWE

Brand new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews appeared on The Bump this morning, and during the interview revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and rapper Wale were both responsible for getting him in the door with the company.

“Wale messaged me on Twitter about – I’d say like 2013 or something like that. He’s a huge fan of wrestling and he messaged me, and he was like ‘Oh I just got hip to all your work, and I love it. How can we get you in the WWE?’ At the time I was just traveling around – I think I was in England when I got that message.” … “He gets in contact with Mark Henry, who sees my work, and Mark Henry gets me a tryout. Literally, couple weeks later I get an email from Canyon Ceman saying that they want to bring me down to Orlando for a tryout. I was like, there’s no way this is real!”

Apollo won the U.S. title from Andrade this week on Monday Night Raw. He won’t have much time to rest, as the champ will defend the belt next week on Raw against the opponent of his choosing.