Apollo Crews Reveals Who Has Helped Him Backstage, & Reflects On His United States Title Reign

Apollo Crews recently spoke with Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, where he reflected on his time as United States Champion.

Apollo enjoyed a big push at the start of the COVID-19 era of wrestling, having his best run as a WWE Superstar so far. Apollo won the United States Championship during this period and he reflected on grinding his way through WWE to get to that point, admitting he was very appreciative of the opportunity.

“It was awesome! Like I’ve said before, you can’t explain in words how it feels, especially after, you know, being in the mud. I felt like that for so long,” Apollo Crews noted. “When I say in the mud, I mean just this hustling and waiting for an opportunity to come, you know? I’d always get something but it never had any legs – it wouldn’t last too long. It’d be like one minute you’re on TV and it seems like they’d have something for you, next week, it was back to a dark match or on Main Event or something. It was very tough. I never thought about, or wanted to, quit. I love this company. This is where I’ve always wanted to work, but it was just frustrating. “Even through that whole title run, I felt appreciated and it felt good. It makes me feel like [they thought], ‘Hey, we know you work hard, and here’s a reward for your hard work.’ I felt a true, legit appreciation from my co-workers. There’s nothing more than getting that respect from your peers. It’s such a good feeling to know that people are truly happy for you.”

Apollo then went on to discuss someone who has helped him backstage in terms of developing his character, and interestingly, Titus O’Neil was someone he singled out for being straight with him.