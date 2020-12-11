WWE
Apollo Crews Reveals Who Has Helped Him Backstage, & Reflects On His United States Title Reign
Apollo Crews recently spoke with Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, where he reflected on his time as United States Champion.
Apollo enjoyed a big push at the start of the COVID-19 era of wrestling, having his best run as a WWE Superstar so far. Apollo won the United States Championship during this period and he reflected on grinding his way through WWE to get to that point, admitting he was very appreciative of the opportunity.
“It was awesome! Like I’ve said before, you can’t explain in words how it feels, especially after, you know, being in the mud. I felt like that for so long,” Apollo Crews noted. “When I say in the mud, I mean just this hustling and waiting for an opportunity to come, you know? I’d always get something but it never had any legs – it wouldn’t last too long. It’d be like one minute you’re on TV and it seems like they’d have something for you, next week, it was back to a dark match or on Main Event or something. It was very tough. I never thought about, or wanted to, quit. I love this company. This is where I’ve always wanted to work, but it was just frustrating.
“Even through that whole title run, I felt appreciated and it felt good. It makes me feel like [they thought], ‘Hey, we know you work hard, and here’s a reward for your hard work.’ I felt a true, legit appreciation from my co-workers. There’s nothing more than getting that respect from your peers. It’s such a good feeling to know that people are truly happy for you.”
Apollo then went on to discuss someone who has helped him backstage in terms of developing his character, and interestingly, Titus O’Neil was someone he singled out for being straight with him.
“Another person who helped me with it was Titus. Man, what a guy,” he added. “We’d be backstage and stuff and he’d straight up tell me, ‘This is not good. You need to just be you. Don’t worry about the world so much, just be you.’ He helped me a lot with just like, not taking myself so seriously, and being like, no, don’t be that tough guy. Just go out there and have fun.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions).
James Ellsworth Reveals Chris Jericho’s Influence In Getting Him A WWE Job
James Ellsworth recently revealed just how big of an impact Chris Jericho had on getting him a job with WWE.
The former WWE Superstar, who is best remembered for his work alongside Carmella recently spoke with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online about how influential Chris Jericho was in getting him a WWE contract. He revealed that Jericho pushed hard backstage for him to be brought into the company.
“Yeah, absolutely. Like I said, Vince McMahon saw something in me right away, but Chris really push for me. He got me on Talk is Jericho. He told me a few times that he called the writers and Dave Kapoor, great writer there, and said man, you guys want to hire this guy, he’s got something and at the end of the day was Vince’s call, but Jericho definitely helped me up a bunch and you know, I’m still friends with Chris to this day. Every now and then I’ll text him and I owe him a lot. He really pushed for me and helped me and I’m just so grateful for him. Absolutely.”
Ellsworth also spoke about his desire to return to WWE one day, admitting he misses being with the company and he’s going to keep hustling to potentially get back.
“WWE is all I ever wanted in my life as a career. So I still feel the same way. I know I’ve been there and I’ve accomplished it. That’s that’s my home. And that’s where the James Ellsworth character belongs. I can go to these other places. Like Impact, I had a lot of fun. I did small shows for them and did Bound for Glory PPV and I think they’re doing a tremendous job here recently. If they call me, I’d definitely go and do stuff but maybe, my whole life, I wanted to be a part of the WWE and now that I’ve been there for almost two years, I still just want to be a part of WWE. I miss it and hopefully at some point whether it’s five months from now or five years from now, I’ll return there. Until then, I’m going to keep grinding, keep hustling, keep getting better, keep doing my thing on the independents and keep pushing myself. I’m engaged. I will get married next year. I got my two lovely daughters that live with me and I’m focusing on being a better family man and being a better person. So hopefully in the future something happens with WWE or possibly another company.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Eddie Dennis Clarifies His Status As An In-Ring Talent
Since WWE NXT UK has returned, Eddie Dennis hasn’t competed in the ring since October, and he has clarified his in-ring status.
Dennis has primarily been used in a managerial role, working with the tag team, The Hunt, who have been making a big impact on the show so far. However, Dennis isn’t done inside the ring by any means, as he revealed in an interview with Metro.
“I’m healthy. I’ve spent so much time unhealthy in the last couple of years, to be healthy and to be not active in the ring at the moment feels a little bit strange. Obviously, I’m still attending the Performance Center and training as a full time competitor. I still very much see myself as a wrestler.”
Renee Paquette On Her Dream Job, WWE’s Hectic Schedule, & More
Renee Paquette was a recent guest on The Bellas podcast where she discussed what her dream role would be now she’s gone from WWE.
Renee started out by discussing her thought process on deciding to leave the company, admitting that it was a great run, but she felt she’d achieved everything she could do for the company.
“It’s weird, but it’s good now. I think I kinda came to terms where I was like, ‘It’s time for me to go. I’ve done everything that I could possibly do here.’ I had a great run and it was awesome. But for the other things I wanna do in my career, I just didn’t see it happening there,” admitted Renee.
“Just with everything and the way that it lined up with the COVID stuff and me getting sick – not that that had anything to do with my decision – but everything was weird for a while.”
Renee spoke about dealing with the travel and the hectic schedule that comes with WWE, admitting she missed seeing everybody backstage when she was moving around different places so often.
“I literally got pregnant the month after I left. Isn’t that crazy? We had been trying for a while and were like, ‘What is happening?’ Then right away, it was like, ‘Oh, there it is.’ But it’s definitely a weird adjustment because you’re always used to being on the go. But I did have that ease out of it because of COVID and I wasn’t on the road all the time. I was doing Backstage and flying out to LA more than I was flying out to SmackDown,” stated Renee.
“But I feel like the weirdest part is being out of the loop with your friends. You miss seeing everybody. You miss the bulls*** in the back. That’s what I miss. I don’t necessarily miss some of the jobs and stuff I was doing, but I miss the people a lot.”
Finally, Renee spoke about what would be her dream roles would be and what she’s currently enjoying working on.
“Something that I always look at as being a dream gig that I would love to do is something like a Kelly Ripa-gig,” revealed Renee. “Just like a daytime, go in there, bulls***. I think she’s fantastic at the way she maintains her edge. It’s that sweet spot where she’s very good at what she does but it’s also the I-don’t-give-a-sh*t attitude and I think that’s when people are at their absolute best.”
“Daytime TV is something I always come back to. Initially when I started out hosting and I was figuring out what I wanted to do, it was more nighttime that I wanted to do. Now that I’m getting older and more established, I think daytime is more something that I want to do. Acting is something that I always come back to. I always wanted to do that and dip my toe back into those waters a little bit,” Renee said before mentioning she loves indie movies and TV shows.
“Working on my podcast like I’m doing now – that’s really a fun, passion project. I was like, ‘I just wanna do a show where I can say what I want and do what I want and flex those muscles outside of WWE.’ So far, it has been just wrestlers and MMA; it’s very combat sports-centric. That wasn’t really my plan but that’s where it’s been so far. But I’m only a couple of episodes in and I’ll start to branch out and get more pop culture and other artists on there and have some cool conversations.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
