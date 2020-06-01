Apollo Crews Says Wrestling Kurt Angle Was “A Whole Other Level”

The new United States Champion, Apollo Crews recently spoke with TalkSPORT where he reflected on getting to wrestle against Kurt Angle.

During Angle’s retirement tour, he worked against a variety of current talents and one of those was Apollo who he faced first, and in Angle’s hometown. Apollo spoke about getting to face Angle and how helpful the WWE Hall Of Famer has been to him with advice.

“It was pretty cool just being able to talk to him, but wrestling him was a whole different level. And being the first to wrestle him on his retirement tour in his hometown, I mean it was fantastic. It was cool,” said Crews. “He’s such a good human being. Such a nice guy, great to work with. He’s easy to approach; if I have a question or anything, I can text, call him, talk to him in person or whatever and he’s always going to take the time out to give you advice or talk to you about whatever that issue [is]. He told me to keep fighting, stick with it and he’s one of the guys that also wanted to see me do really well. So that’s enough reason right there to go out and fight for everything I want.”