Apollo Crews To Choose His First U.S. Title Challenger, Champion vs Champion Match Set For WWE Raw

Apollo Crews wants to be a fighting champion.

Just 24 hours after he won the United States Championship from Andrade on Monday Night Raw – his very first title in a WWE ring – it has been announced that Crews will defend his newly won belt on next week’s show. Interestingly enough, WWE is giving him the option of choosing his own opponent.

While the roster is a bit more limited than normal right now thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are definitely still some interesting options on the table.

Could we see a rematch with Andrade, or perhaps his stablemate Angel Garza, who scored a major victory over Kevin Owens last night? Could we see someone from the Smackdown brand take advantage of the new Brand vs. Brand Challenge initiative?

Also announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw is a battle between two champions, as Raw Women’s Champion Asuka takes on NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair has been working over-time recently, coming off a triple threat match on Raw last night, a match against Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley last week, not to mention her tag team match tomorrow night on WWE NXT. She’s also slated to defend her belt against both Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: In Your House.