Apollo Crews To Defend U.S. Title At WWE Payback, Opponent Revealed

WWE has officially announced that Apollo Crews will defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley this coming Sunday night at WWE Payback.

Crews has been dealing with Lashley and The Hurt Business all summer long, but he goes into his next defense with some earned moment. Just last week on Monday Night Raw, the champion pinned Shelton Benjamin, and last night at SummerSlam he did the same to MVP with the title on the line.

The Hurt Business will have one more opportunity to embarrass Crews before Payback, as he and Lashley are advertised for an arm wrestling contest tonight on Raw, moderated by none other than the world’s strongest Hall of Famer, Mark Henry.