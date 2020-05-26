Apollo Crews Wins WWE Gold For The First Time On Monday Night Raw

Apollo Crews has won his very first championship in a WWE ring, defeating Andrade this evening on Monday Night Raw to become the new United States Champion.

Crews, formerly known as Uhaa Nation on the independents, was announced as a part of the April 2015 class of newcomers at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Almost exactly two years later, Crews was called up to the main roster on the episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 32, defeating Tyler Breeze in his first official WWE match – the same man he beat in his NXT Takeover debut.

Over the past four years, Crews has had multiple start-and-stop pushes in the lower-to-mid card, including a run with the Titus Worldwide brand, although the two were never able to capture the WWE tag team titles.

This title reign has been several weeks in the making. Crews has been among the many underutilized talents that have thrived on television of late, taking advantage of WWE’s currently limited roster.

After being traded back to the red brand from Smackdown he went nearly 27-minutes with Aleister Black, then won his way into the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match. However, WWE later removed him from the match to further an angle between him and now-former U.S. Champion Andrade.

Crews would ultimately overcome a knee injury to fight his way back, defeating Andrade on Raw tonight to win the title – on Memorial Day, no less!