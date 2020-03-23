April & May Episodes of AEW Dynamite Rescheduled Amid COVID-19

PWInsider is reporting that the April 22nd, April 29th, May 6th & May 13th editions of AEW Dynamite have been rescheduled due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. All of the shows will still air on TNT, but will still be shot on a closed set.

–April 22nd’s show in Philadelphia, PA has been rescheduled for July 29th.

–April 29th’s show in Houston, TX has been rescheduled for November 4th.

–May 6th’s show in New Orleans, LA has been rescheduled for December 2nd

–May 13th’s show in Albuquerque, NM is rescheduled for December 30th