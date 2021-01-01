Ariane Andrew Admits She Almost Turned Down Her AEW Opportunity

Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron), made her return to the ring in 2020 for AEW, but she almost turned down the opportunity to compete.

Ariane, who is best remembered for being one half of The Funkadactyls with Naomi, appeared as part of AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup, where she teamed up with Nyla Rose. However, they were eliminated in the first round after a defeat against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.

Since that point, Ariane hasn’t returned to AEW, but during an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Ariane revealed that she nearly turned down the opportunity with AEW in the first place.