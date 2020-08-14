Ariane Andrew Discusses How Her AEW Appearance Happened

Ariane Andrew recently appeared in AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament and she discussed how her appearance came about.
Andrew’s appearance certainly came out of nowhere and took fans by surprise, mainly because she hadn’t wrestled since parting ways with WWE. However, she did impress during her appearance, teaming up with Nyla Rose in a losing effort against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.
During a recent interview with WrestleZone, the former WWE Superstar explained how Brandi Rhodes was key in bringing her in for the spot.
“Brandi [Rhodes] reached out to me; I’d say back in August I had reached out to her and she was like, ‘You know what? I will keep you in mind’ and then she was like ‘Remember when I said I would keep you in mind?’ It happened so quick, it was less than a week to get it together. I had no gear and I hadn’t been in the ring, so it was a lot but I did it! It was one of those types of things where it was not necessarily how I wanted to come back but I felt like AEW is such a great opportunity and me and Brandi go way back, I love what they are doing with the product so it was just like if this happens to be my last match, I think it will be fun—which it’s not going to be though, but at the time I thought if it happens to be,” Andrew said.