Ariane Andrew Discusses How Her AEW Appearance Happened

Ariane Andrew recently appeared in AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament and she discussed how her appearance came about.

Andrew’s appearance certainly came out of nowhere and took fans by surprise, mainly because she hadn’t wrestled since parting ways with WWE. However, she did impress during her appearance, teaming up with Nyla Rose in a losing effort against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, the former WWE Superstar explained how Brandi Rhodes was key in bringing her in for the spot.