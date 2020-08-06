Ariane Andrew Reveals She Has Not Signed With AEW

The former WWE Superstar, Ariane Andrew may have appeared in AEW’s Tag Team Cup tournament, but she has not signed a contract with the company.

Ariana Andrew debuted on AEW Dynamite last week to appear alongside Nyla Rose where it was revealed she would be her tag team partner in the tournament.

The two of them teamed up in the first episode of the tournament on YouTube, but fell short against Tay Conti and Anna Jay, with Ariana being pinned.

She was then attacked after the match by Nyla Rose, which appears to be how her AEW career is going to be wrapped up. Ariane discussed her situation with AEW on the recent episode of Sippin’ The Tea confirming she has not signed with the company.