Ariel Helwani Says He’d Be “Shocked” If Daniel Cormier Doesn’t End Up In WWE

Famed MMA journalist and lifelong professional wrestling fan Ariel Helwani was a special guest on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump.

During the interview, Helwani discussed what he’s looking forward to this weekend at WrestleMania, shared stories of his favorite moments throughout wrestling history, as well as some of his favorite interviews that he’s conducted with WWE’s biggest names.

He was also asked about former UFC Heavyweight Champion and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, who has been a noted wrestling super fan for decades. Helwani stated that he would be “shocked” if we didn’t see the champ-champ involved in WWE at some point after he retired from fighting.

“You will find no bigger fan than Daniel Cormier of the WWE product. He loves it. … He’s actually the guy that got Cain [Velasquez] into it. They went to the Elimination Chamber event a couple of years ago, and that’s what kind of got Cain really interested in WWE.” “I think he has that one fight left that he wants to do against Stipe Miocic, and then he’s going to retire. I would be shocked if at some point he doesn’t do something with WWE, whether it’s commentating, whether it’s being on Backstage, or being some kind of character. I think he’d be disappointed when it’s all said and done, his life about to end, that he didn’t do something with WWE. That’s how much he loves it.”