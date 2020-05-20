Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki Forced To Retire Due To Injuries

Today we awoke to the sad news that Wonder of Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki has been forced into an early retirement, due to unspecified “neck and head injuries”.

Hoshiki, 24, was among the best female wrestlers in the world in 2019. She won Stardom’s annual Cinderella tournament, defeated Momo Watanabe for the Wonder of Stardom Championship one month later, then finished the year by winning the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League.

She was ranked #28 out of the top 100 female wrestlers in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for 2019.

If you’re looking for really good matches, go on the Stardom World streaming service and check out Arisa Hoshiki vs. Tam Nakano at Shining Destiny, vs. Hazuki at Big Summer in Tokyo, and Jungle Kyona at Stardom X Stardom, all in 2019.