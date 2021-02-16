Arn Anderson Discusses Having PPVs Between Royal Rumble & WrestleMania

During the latest episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the PPVs between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Anderson admitted that there wasn’t much time between the two events, and cramming in another show, such as Fastlane meant that the WrestleMania build was rushed.

“There wasn’t much time between the Rumble and WrestleMania, probably not enough” Anderson said. “It always felt like after the Rumble, the WrestleMania main event was set and you were pretty much now in a position where we got our main event, now let’s start filling the blanks around it. “When you had to immediately build to Fastlane, as soon as Fastlane was over then you had a rushed build to WrestleMania. I just felt like that was one pay per view that was jammed in there that we could’ve done without.”

Anderson went on to say that nobody would have cared if Fastlane was gone, as he loves having just one event every few months with a big build.

“It always felt too me it was just crammed in there,” Anderson said. “I love that pay per view every 4 months and man, build it huge. It just seemed like to me that’s the one pay per view, once you had the Rumble, Fastlane could have easily went away and it wouldn’t have pissed anybody off.”

When speaking about WrestleMania specifically, Arn admitted that the show can no longer be sold on one match alone, and WWE has to create a lot of interesting matches to sell an event.