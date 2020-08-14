Arn Anderson recently spoke about Nexus in detail where he discussed John Cena defeating them at WWE SummerSlam.

The defeat was a real turning point for the group in a negative manner, with the faction never really recovering from the defeat, and during the latest episode of ARN, he spoke about how that match.

“I think that when you got down to the last three or four guys, you’re talking about overcoming that DDT on the floor and all that. That probably would have been a closed-door meeting with only one person that could make that happen because to anybody that knows anything about the business, why you would basically no sell that, and become Superman, and overcome all the other odds to just win, it’s part of the reason that Cena gets all the backlash from everybody that he does,” Anderson laid out. “All those that are anti-Cena, it’s for situations just like that. And if all those minds that you’re talking about are feeling the same way that if John’s going to win and survive, okay, but it should be by the skin of his teeth. “Everybody can’t be wrong, and so I think they were correct in that. I think you hurt John more than you helped him. And again, even if you did have John sneak one out, you know, a quick one, two, three, you could let that sink in for just a second and still have three of The NEXUS guys there to go ahead and just squash them.”

Anderson also reflected on Daniel Bryan being fired following Nexus’ debut, admitting that it was never planned and the fan backlash forced them to rethink.

“I don’t think this was something that was planned from the beginning. I think he did get fired,” Anderson recalled. “100% got fired, but I think the backlash from the audience maybe caused him to rethink it and put it back together, because Daniel would have never booked himself if this was going to be just some phantom angle. He would not have booked himself for those other promoters because that was where his beginnings were. “He was loyal to the indies, he was loyal to those promoters. He would not have booked himself with those companies knowing that he was going to cancel later. That doesn’t sound right to me. He was just booking his living going forward, figuring it it was over with WWE. So I think that the backlash caused them to rethink this and they put this angle together. And they sat on it pretty good, and so it was a surprise for the most part, I think.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)