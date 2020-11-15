Arn Anderson Discusses The Booking Process For A WWE Royal Rumble

During his latest ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke in detail about the WWE Royal Rumble and the booking process for that match.

The match itself is one of the most exciting of the wrestling calendar year, and one that is obviously very detailed in terms of the booking process, with so many different moving parts. Anderson has been involved in that several times throughout his career, and he spoke about that process.

“Well, an hour or so is a long time to watch a match” Anderson began on the show. “You’ve got to be careful that you separate your surprises from your superstars. You’re going to have your day to day talent that need to be in there too, that have earned the right to be in the Rumble. “Certainly the prize [is special], the main event of WrestleMania? Make sure everybody that comes through the curtain special, it could literally be anybody. The key is not to have the ring too full at any one time. [You need to] figure out what four or five guys you’re going to feature and come up with something, and scatter it through the match to where you have some really big explosions and a roller coaster ride where you really feature some talent.”

Anderson then went on to discuss the importance of picking up as many eliminations as possible within a match, and how that can help a wrestler.