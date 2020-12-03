Arn Anderson Picks His Match Of The Year & Reveals Who Hits The Best Spinebuster

Arn Anderson recently revealed which match has been his favorite from 2020, as well as who gives the greatest spinebuster in the business.

On the latest episode of The Arn Show, he revealed that the recent bout between Kenny Omega and Pentagon is his favorite of the year.

“People are going to probably chew my a– about it, but I don’t care,” he said. “I like what I like. A couple of weeks back, it was part of the tournament. Kenny Omega and Pentagon had a qualifying match.” “The knock and part of my knock on all this young talent is not the incredible stuff they do, it’s the fact that they don’t feature it enough, and sell it properly, and put in critical parts of the match to where they’re game-changers. “[Omega and Pentagon] did all that. They slowed it down, they sold every spectacular thing they did to each other. I felt it. I saw the match dipping back-and-forth between each guy, being in control. I loved it; I thought it was phenomenal. The athleticism, the thought process was everything that you wanted. The selling and storytelling, I thought was fantastic. That’s the best one I’ve seen lately.”

Anderson also spoke about who are the best students of the game in wrestling at the moment. Anderson praised Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and Jon Moxley, but the biggest students he claimed are FTR.

“I think probably heading the list again – and people get tired of me saying this, but I don’t know of any two bigger students of the business than The Revival – ex Revival – FTR,” he said. “FTR are two guys that are constantly looking at tape, constantly talking about concepts, picking my brain, picking Tully’s brain. God knows how many other people– but they do their homework and you’re going to see it in the matches going forward. That’s for sure.”

When it comes to who delivers the best spinebuster in wrestling, Anderson gave props to several legends, as well as one current member of the WWE locker room.