Wrestling News
Arn Anderson Picks His Match Of The Year & Reveals Who Hits The Best Spinebuster
Arn Anderson recently revealed which match has been his favorite from 2020, as well as who gives the greatest spinebuster in the business.
On the latest episode of The Arn Show, he revealed that the recent bout between Kenny Omega and Pentagon is his favorite of the year.
“People are going to probably chew my a– about it, but I don’t care,” he said. “I like what I like. A couple of weeks back, it was part of the tournament. Kenny Omega and Pentagon had a qualifying match.”
“The knock and part of my knock on all this young talent is not the incredible stuff they do, it’s the fact that they don’t feature it enough, and sell it properly, and put in critical parts of the match to where they’re game-changers.
“[Omega and Pentagon] did all that. They slowed it down, they sold every spectacular thing they did to each other. I felt it. I saw the match dipping back-and-forth between each guy, being in control. I loved it; I thought it was phenomenal. The athleticism, the thought process was everything that you wanted. The selling and storytelling, I thought was fantastic. That’s the best one I’ve seen lately.”
Anderson also spoke about who are the best students of the game in wrestling at the moment. Anderson praised Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and Jon Moxley, but the biggest students he claimed are FTR.
“I think probably heading the list again – and people get tired of me saying this, but I don’t know of any two bigger students of the business than The Revival – ex Revival – FTR,” he said. “FTR are two guys that are constantly looking at tape, constantly talking about concepts, picking my brain, picking Tully’s brain. God knows how many other people– but they do their homework and you’re going to see it in the matches going forward. That’s for sure.”
When it comes to who delivers the best spinebuster in wrestling, Anderson gave props to several legends, as well as one current member of the WWE locker room.
“Rhino has a great spinebuster,” said Anderson. “Hunter [Triple H], Ron Simmons, and Batista all had good versions of it. Bobby Roode does it like I do it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions).
Wrestling News
Shotzi Blackheart Teases Surprises At WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames
Shotzi Blackheart has completed her team for WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames, but she has also teased further surprises on the night.
NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai was confirmed as the final member of Blackheart’s team last night, joining Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon to round out an impressive team. They will be taking on Candice LeRae’s team, which features Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.
After the main event, where Shotzi defeated Gonzalez in a ladder match to give her team the advantage for the game, Shotzi spoke about having Io on her team.
“I feel really, really good,” Shotzi said. “Io is a champion, she has already won many wars, so to have her on my team makes me really, really confident.”
Shotzi might have got her team confirmed now, but she also teased that there will be some more surprises to come on the night.
“I just want to mention, you know, we have Io, we have our final four, but there are a few more surprises,” she said, howling to end the promo. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
Wrestling News
WATCH: WWE Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson
At the start of WWE NXT this week, WWE paid tribute to the late, great, Pat Patterson who sadly passed away this week.
The show began with the entire roster stood on the ramp, bowing their heads as a sign of respect to the WWE Hall Of Famer, and then WWE showed a brilliant video package, which you can enjoy below:
AEW
Don Callis Claims “AEW Screwed AEW” Following Controversial Title Change
IMPACT Wrestling’s Don Callis played a big role in the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming main event, and he has commented on that.
Callis appeared in the main event as Kenny Omega challenged Jon Moxley for the World Title, initially to be part of the commentary team. However, it transpired to be much more than that.
After taking a nasty bump on the floor, Callis left the commentary position to check up on his friends, demanding the medical team and the referee called off the match. However, Omega then used the microphone to attack Moxley, drawing blood while the official was distracted, leading to the finish.
The two men then quickly hurried away from the ringside area together before Justin Roberts could even announce Omega as the winner, leading to a lot more questions than answers.
A fan claimed that Callis had screwed AEW on social media, but he quickly responded claiming that AEW has screwed AEW, and we will hear all about it on IMPACT Wrestling. He also thanked Tony Khan for the invite, rubbing the salt in the wounds a little further.
@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020
Arn Anderson Picks His Match Of The Year & Reveals Who Hits The Best Spinebuster
Shotzi Blackheart Teases Surprises At WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames
WATCH: WWE Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson
Don Callis Claims “AEW Screwed AEW” Following Controversial Title Change
Josh Barnett Talks Other Promotions Using ‘Bloodsport’ Ideas
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
Trending
-
Results3 days ago
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
-
AEW14 hours ago
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/1): X-Division Title Match, Chris Bey vs Willie Mack, A Legend Returns
-
Impact2 days ago
James Storm Reveals How Much Money Beer Money Drew From Merchandise
-
WWE3 days ago
WWE Announcers Reportedly Banned From Using The Term ‘Codebreaker’
-
WWE21 hours ago
WWE Legend Pat Patterson, Wrestling’s First Openly Gay Icon, Dead At 79
-
Results14 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match With War Games Implication, Imperium Returns, More!
-
AEW2 days ago
Chris Jericho Reveals Who Is The Most Underrated AEW Wrestler