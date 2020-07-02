During his most recent podcast, Arn Anderson reflected on working with John Cena in WWE and told several stories about the face of WWE.

Anderson spoke about how he pushed for Rusev during his time in WWE and admitted that Cena was a big factor in him getting such a strong push during his early stages on the main roster.

“Rusev is another guy that I pushed very hard for and had many conversations with because [WWE] tried to back off on it,” Arn explained. “The only reason they didn’t was because John was in favor of it. Rusev went for a year without getting beat. So the first time he got beat by Cena, it mattered and it meant something.”

Anderson also reflected on John Cena’s feud with Kevin Owens when he first debuted on the main roster as the NXT Champion. Anderson felt like they used too many big moves during those matches for the sake of popping the crowd, which hurt their moves in the long-term.

“They did so many bumps, and so many big moves, and so many big things just to get a pop, that they took all these big offensive moves and they neutered them,” Arn said. “Now they are not finishers. Once you take some guy’s finish and you take the other guy’s moves on him, it’s confusing. A lot of fans know what a guy’s offense is and a lot of them really don’t; it all runs together. If I’m doing all of Cena’s moves and he is doing all my moves to me, there is a large portion of that crowd that is going to be confused.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)