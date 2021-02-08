Arn Anderson Reveals Pitches For Bo Dallas & Bray Wyatt

Arn Anderson has revealed a pitched idea that he had that would have seen Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas involved in a storyline together.

Despite the fact that Bray and Bo are legitimate brothers, WWE has never put them together throughout their careers. It has often left fans confused, with a lot of people suggesting that Bo should’ve been a Wyatt Family member over the years.

However, during the latest ARN podcast on AdFreeShows with Conrad Thompson, Anderson revealed a pitched idea that he had for them both while reviewing WWE Fastlane 2016.

“Let’s just say, and at that time, I pitched a deal where you brought him in with the Wyatts, and you told him who he was. He was Bray Wyatt’s brother, and he was Mike Rotunda’s son, and you know, do a deal where, let’s just say that Mike came down during one of the Wyatts matches in his capacity as a producer was trying to break up a fight that let’s just say, Big Red and Brodie Lee, they dropped Mike and for the first time you had Bray Wyatt, you know, who, other than join in what was going in with the other two Wyatts, he pulled them off and said, ‘Not him, not him.’ Now you’ve found out that he is the son of Mike Rotunda because I don’t think that it was 100 percent everybody knew that.”

Arn Anderson felt that going down this route would have given Bo Dallas a better launching platform on the main roster for fans to connect with him.