Arn Anderson Signs A Multi-Year Contract With All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling revealed some positive news for the company on social media last night as it was confirmed Arn Anderson has signed a multi-year deal.
Anderson made his first on-screen appearance at AEW’s All Out event last year where he helped Cody beat Shawn Spears, and since then he has been working as Cody’s Head Coach on-screen.
Anderson has played a crucial role in Cody’s storylines, including the most recent TNT Championship storyline with Lance Archer. Now, it’s clear that he will be sticking around for a while longer after he revealed he has put pen to paper on a multi-year contract with the company, pledging his future to AEW.
“About a year ago, I said I don’t wanna be anywhere where I’m not wanted and that’s the way I felt. A year later, it seems I am wanted and I’m very happy today to say I signed a multi-year contract with AEW. I am absolutely thrilled to be here with all this young talent and to see this company blossom into the platinum of all our industry. The next coming years is going to see some changes, but you’re going to see some of the old in with the new and I think the product is going to shine as a result of it,” Anderson said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcroptions.)