Arn Anderson Signs A Multi-Year Contract With All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling revealed some positive news for the company on social media last night as it was confirmed Arn Anderson has signed a multi-year deal.

Anderson made his first on-screen appearance at AEW’s All Out event last year where he helped Cody beat Shawn Spears, and since then he has been working as Cody’s Head Coach on-screen.

Anderson has played a crucial role in Cody’s storylines, including the most recent TNT Championship storyline with Lance Archer. Now, it’s clear that he will be sticking around for a while longer after he revealed he has put pen to paper on a multi-year contract with the company, pledging his future to AEW.