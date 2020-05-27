Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays His Respects To Shad Gaspard

WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to the late Shad Gaspard on Instagram:
“On my bike ride today I stopped to pay respects to Shad Gaspard. He was such a positive force in the gym and the world. He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero. My thoughts are with his family.”
