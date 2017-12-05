ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

Aro Lucha holds its pilot TV event this Sunday in Nashville, TN, which is headlined by former WWE Superstar, Rey Mysterio.

The following matches are scheduled for the show:

Rey Mysterio & Pentagon vs Rush & John Hennigan.

Jack Evans & Shane Helms & Maximo vs. Garza Jr & La Mascara & Daga

MVP vs. Sammy Guevara

Keyra & Lacey Lane vs. Vanilla Vargas & Taya

Demus vs. Mascarita Dorada

William McClinton (aka Willie Mack) vs. Mr. 450

Rusev Gets New Merchandise

WWE Superstar, Rusev has been given a new piece of merchandise by WWE. His brand new t-shirt is a ‘Rusev Day’ shirt, a popular phrase that has taken off on WWE SmackDown Live.