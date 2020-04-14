Aron Stevens Discusses If He’d Return To WWE, Dealing With Self-Doubt In Himself

Aron Stevens was a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast this week where he spoke about if he would return to WWE down the line.

Stevens worked for WWE as Damien Sandow, and while he had some major highs, his booking was incredibly inconsistent. He admitted that it caused self-doubt in himself and his ability

“Self-doubt was something that, you know, crept into me,” Stevens said. “It was strange. You could hit my music, ‘Hallelujah,’ and then there’s no doubt at all. That’s what I think allowed me to have the career that I’ve had. Because when I’m out there [in the ring], I don’t make a wrong decision, I don’t. As a performer, you listen to the crowd and you start making adjustments. I am fine with that. But, it’s something that a lot of people struggle with. That’s why we have agents and things. No, when I’m out there, let me have my time, and we’re going to be fine. It was such a break and such a relief. But then, when you go back [you ask yourself], ‘Why aren’t they doing this with me?’ Like my t-shirts. They weren’t the highest-selling t-shirts at live events, and I let that get to me and other little things. “Eventually, that self-doubt creeps into where you think ‘I’m not good enough.’ I’m just the type where if I have a conversation with the boss, ok good, that’s the way it is. I’m not going to bother him every week and become someone who is an annoyance. I talked to creative and to Road Dogg, and I wasn’t getting anything. I had to look at this from a realistic perspective. Again, me leaving, I was surrounded by people that were of that same mentality. I do believe that sometimes or a lot of times, the people you surround yourself with rubs off. So, I had to hit the reset button in life… It wasn’t an easy thing for me.”

Stevens then spoke about if he would return to WWE down the line, where he refused to rule it out, but admitted it is unlikely due to the schedule.

“You know, with the schedule that we have right now, no,” Stevens admitted. “I would want to talk about creative handlings shall we say. But, you never say never. There’s certainly no ill-will. Again, I don’t take anything personally there, but again, I don’t know if I would fit into what they’re doing. Plus, I don’t know if they would fit into what I’m doing too. So, again, I’m grateful for my time there. You never rule out any possible futures, but there’s no willing desire.”

