Around The Ring And Back Again: Hall of Fame Locks, Maybe, and On the Way

I’m going to take a look at the Hall Of Fame this week. I picked this topic because there are so many ways to go, with so many talking points. It was a bit overwhelming when I started to look at it, especially since I decided to go for the harder, longer version rather than save some time and maybe break this up into a few days worth of content. Regardless, here we are now and let’s get into the Hall Fame locks, the maybe’s, and those that are on their way.

THE KOKO B. WARE PROBLEM

With all due respect to the career of Koko B. Ware, I simply don’t think he was Hall of Fame worthy. His induction now makes the case for other “fringe” performers and opens the door to others that might not really deserve it. The “Maybe” category was the hardest for me to decide on, partly because Koko is in.

STABLES and TAG TEAMS

Right now, Ric Flair is the only two time Hall of Famer. But once again, like Koko, because he’s in twice, it opens the door for others. The NWO? DX? The Hart Foundation? I tried to look at it individually. Is DX Hall of Fame worthy? Yes. Is Triple H? Yes.

And Here…We…Go!

THE LOCKS

Simply put, if these guys never laced their boots again, they are already in the Hall of Fame, no doubt about it. Here is the list, in no particular order.

Vince McMahon, Undertaker, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Big Show, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Goldberg, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, Batista, Kane, Paul Heyman, The nWo, DX, Eric Bischoff, The Rock, Edge and Christian

That’s the list. I really don’t think there is much to argue about here. Many of these listed can be the “Main” inductee for any given year so in that respect, the WWE is in good shape.

THE “MAYBE” LIST

Most of the names would be going in if I was in control. So, unless otherwise specified, assume I think all these people are deserving.

Rey Mysterio, Lex Luger, Davey Boy Smith, Miss Elizabeth, New Age Outlaws, Mark Henry, Vader, Chyna, Steven Regal, Honky Tonk Man, Sable, Jim Cornette, The Steiner Bros., Shane McMahon, Earthquake, Dean Malenko, Jeff Jarrett, Christian, Sid, Big Johnny, Vickie Guerrero, JBL, Mickie James, Hart Foundation, Fit Finley, Demolition, Tori Wilson, Terri Runnels, RVD

CM Punk – deserves it no doubt, but the relationship between Punk and WWE is so bad that it’s not possible right now. I think it will happen but it might not be for a very long time

Daniel Bryan – also deserves it but he intends to wrestle again, and it look like he will have to leave WWE to do that. Assuming he parts on good terms, he will get in eventually. But I’m not 100% sure he will leave on good terms.

Scott Steiner – see CM Punk.

Others that were a “Maybe” for me (but on the fringe and probably wouldn’t make it if I was in control.)

Victoria, Nasty Boys, Great Muta, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, Raven, Akeem, Linda McMahon, Stacey Keibler, Evolution

THEY ARE ON THEIR WAY

Here is the list of those that are in the process of building a Hall of Fame career and barring something crazy, they should get in.

AJ Styles, Charlotte, Shinsuke, Sheamus, Natalya, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins – all of them almost made the “Lock” list

New Day, Dean Ambrose, Uso’s, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, Bella Twins, Dolph Ziggler

SOME WORK TO DO (or it’s too soon)

Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Bayley,

Neville – if the Cruiserweights stick around

So, what do you think of my lists? Agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments below. Also, just for fun, give me a name or two that are very young, just beginning, in NXT, or wherever, that has the potential of maybe someday getting in the HOF. My two are Asuka and Drew McIntyre.

