Around the Ring and Back Again: No Mercy Predictions Sure to be Wrong

Last time I wrote on pw, it started some nice conversations about the WWE Hall of Fame, a big thanks to everyone who read it, even the critics! But it’s time to look at 2017’s No Mercy card. I will try to be a little different than most in that I will revisit my predictions next week and see how I did.

Pre-Show: Apollo Crews vs. Elias

Does anyone care? Crews has sputtered for a while now. Elias has had a couple feuds and has been on TV a bit more so I’ll go with Elias, I guess.

PREDICTION: Elias

Cruiserweight Title: Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore

Good to see the Cruisers actually on the main card. Months ago I said the WWE should experiment with sending guys under the 205 weight to jump on 205 Live from time to time. I’m not sure if that’s the case here, but Enzo has made it more interesting. I think they want to extend this out and get one more match out of it, so it will either be a screwy finish or Enzo will win. Also in play is Enzo’s heelish tactics as of late. I think there’s more to play out here so the title has to stay with Neville.

PREDICTION: Neville

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Two characters spinning their wheels. It’s a shame because both are talented. I hope this is the blow off, then Finn will win so he can move on to bigger and better. I really hope that’s the plan because extending this out to another match is not what anyone wants. If Bray wins, I think we see more of this.

PREDICTION: Finn Balor

Intercontinental Title: The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

The Jason Jordan heel turn is being hinted at. That stalls if he finds success and wins the title. It feeds into his frustration for the Miztourage to get involved and cost him the match. He loses, frustration builds. Turn is coming…

PREDICTION: The Miz

Tag Team Titles: Rollins and Ambrose (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

There is no reason to play hot potato and give the titles back to Sheamus and Cesaro so quickly. I’m hoping we don’t get a heel turn by Ambrose any time soon. The mark in me wants to see a fully reunited Shield. Regardless, The tag titles should stay right where they are.

PREDICTION: Rollins and Ambrose

Women’s Title: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Emma

Yet another multi-woman match. WWE does these way too often. I’m sure this will be good and I think we see a new champion. We all know Asuka is coming. The rumors were her first feud was going to be with Emma. So Emma needs to look like a worthy opponent and not be the one to take the pinfall. She wasn’t even on the go home show. Which is why she’s going to win. No better way to look strong for Asuka than to be the champ when she arrives.

PREDICTION: Emma

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

I expect a good to great match with fantastic near falls. I would love Roman to turn heel and have Seth and Dean help him win here. But I doubt that will happen. I wish I had more to say here but it seems pretty straightforward to me. Cena is leaving again right after this show or after Raw on Monday. He is officially a part timer. So how can Roman lose? He can’t.

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns

Universal Title: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

If WWE wasn’t so stubborn I’d say the right call is too strike while the iron is hot and put the rocket on Braun and let him be the dominant champion until Wrestlemania. Let him be to Brock what Brock was to Undertaker, the one guy he can’t beat. I think ratings would go up, I think fans would get behind this in a big way. But… Lesnar has to face Roman as the champion at Wrestlemania so Roman can be the guy to beat him. WWE sometimes listens to their fans but this seems to be the one thing they will not budge on. Remember all that talk about putting the title on someone who is on RAW every week? Brock is gone again, for a long stretch, after this match. Have Braun win and “injure” Brock to explain his absence. Brock can maybe get a hard fought win and get the title back before Mania. That would be better. Yet everything is pointing to Brock to retain. Stubborn.

PREDICTION: Brock Lesnar

For the love of God, please let the rumors of interference by Undertaker be false. Please just retire. That last match was pretty sad and I don’t want his career to end on an even sadder note.

Join me tonight on Twitter. I’ll be live tweeting during the show all night. Follow @TheNoGimmicksPC

Don’t forget to subscribe and catch Todd and Dale on The No Gimmicks Podcast.