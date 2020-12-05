Arturo Ruas Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

WWE NXT star Arturo Ruas revealed on Instagram that he recently had a successful left shoulder surgery.

Translated from Portuguese, Ruas stated in his post, “‘If starting was easy, it will be difficult to stop..’ The surgery was a success, now it’s to recover to come back with everything!! For a warrior, there will only be victory with fight and glory with honor!! It’s forward what’s up! Giving up was never an option!”

Ruas suffered a biceps injury on the November 18 episode of NXT while competing against Kushida. Fightful Select reported that there were creative plans in place for Ruas before the injury. Those will now be on hold until Ruas can return, though a timeline for his recovery is currently unknown.

Ruas had just returned to the black-and-gold brand following a brief stint on Raw as a Raw Underground competitor. He’s been under WWE contract since 2015, and received more televised ring time in 2019 when competing on several EVOLVE cards.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Arturo.