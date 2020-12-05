WWE
Arturo Ruas Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
WWE NXT star Arturo Ruas revealed on Instagram that he recently had a successful left shoulder surgery.
Translated from Portuguese, Ruas stated in his post, “‘If starting was easy, it will be difficult to stop..’ The surgery was a success, now it’s to recover to come back with everything!! For a warrior, there will only be victory with fight and glory with honor!! It’s forward what’s up! Giving up was never an option!”
Ruas suffered a biceps injury on the November 18 episode of NXT while competing against Kushida. Fightful Select reported that there were creative plans in place for Ruas before the injury. Those will now be on hold until Ruas can return, though a timeline for his recovery is currently unknown.
Ruas had just returned to the black-and-gold brand following a brief stint on Raw as a Raw Underground competitor. He’s been under WWE contract since 2015, and received more televised ring time in 2019 when competing on several EVOLVE cards.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Arturo.
Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW
As noted, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz officially signed with WWE earlier this week as part of the latest batch of Performance Center recruits. However, their third member Trey Miguel was notably absent.
In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that Miguel is “considering both WWE and AEW,” and a decision has yet to be made.
The Rascalz finished up their two-year run in Impact Wrestling last month when Miguel teamed with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to go over Wentz and Xavier in a tag team match. The trio were unable to capture any Impact titles during their run, however Trey did receive a singles push in 2020, and main-evented Slammiversary as a result.
If the report is accurate, Miguel should have no trouble finding success no matter which path he takes. Regardless, his fellow Rascalz will likely continue their run as a team in WWE.
‘Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Return To WWE Smackdown Without Jaxson Ryker
The “Forgotten Sons” Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake returned to WWE television this week on Friday Night Smackdown. The two were brought in as backup for King Corbin during his rematch with Murphy, combatting outside interference from the Mysterio family.
Cutler and Blake were brought from NXT to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 36, repackaged along with Jaxson Ryker as a trio of ex-military mercenaries. Given the tone in the U.S. throughout the summer, the gimmick was seen by many as incredibly tone deaf, or bad timing at the very least.
Shortly after their debut, the entire group was taken off television after Ryker received backlash from both the fans and many of his colleagues backstage because of tweets supporting President Donald Trump following the murder of George Floyd. They were not seen again until this week’s Smackdown.
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown paid tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away on December 2 at the age of 79.
In addition to numerous video packages that ran throughout the two-hour broadcast, six current WWE Superstars, each a former or current Intercontinental Champion, had the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the original Intercontinental Champion.
Big E, Daniel Bryan and lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio scored a six-man tag team victory over the current title holder and one of Patterson’s favorite current stars, Sami Zayn, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler.
Following the match, the trio of victorious babyfaces returned to the ring and took turns hitting their finishers on Dolph Ziggler – and it all started with Bryan delivering Pat Patterson’s signature Atomic Drop. Check out the highlights above.
