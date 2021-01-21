Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis Not Medically Cleared For WWE 205 Live

After colliding with Karrion Kross, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis has been ruled out of the upcoming episode of WWE 205 Live.

Adonis went one on one with the former WWE NXT Champion on WWE NXT this week, being defeated as Kross targeted his neck. After the match, it was revealed by commentary that Adonis has been ruled out of the upcoming WWE 205 Live.

This is going to impact the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as Adonis was supposed to be teaming with Desmond Troy to take on Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in a First Round match.

It’s currently unknown whether Nese and Daivari will now automatically go through, if Desmond Troy will fight alone, or if he will gain a new partner.