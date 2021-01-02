AEW
Ashley Vox Debut, Rey Fenix, Fatal 4-Way & More Set For 1/5 AEW DARK
All Elite Wrestling has announced another super-stacked 16-match card for the first episode of AEW DARK in 2021, set to take place this coming Tuesday, January 5.
The main event will see half of the Sea Stars battle half of the Twisted Sisters, as Ashley Vox makes her AEW debut against former NWA World Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. Plus Rey Fenix, Nyla Rosa, The Acclaimed and more.
- Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin
- Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico
- The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country
- Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal
- Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon
- Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow
- Fuego del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price
- Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed
- Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto
- Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia
- Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
- Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
- Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler
- Vipress vs. Shanna
- Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with sixteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/STAfmS6W7C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2021
Ariane Andrew Admits She Almost Turned Down Her AEW Opportunity
Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron), made her return to the ring in 2020 for AEW, but she almost turned down the opportunity to compete.
Ariane, who is best remembered for being one half of The Funkadactyls with Naomi, appeared as part of AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup, where she teamed up with Nyla Rose. However, they were eliminated in the first round after a defeat against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.
Since that point, Ariane hasn’t returned to AEW, but during an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Ariane revealed that she nearly turned down the opportunity with AEW in the first place.
“It was really refreshing. I just wanted to keep it real and I almost wanted to say no to the opportunity because I haven’t been in the ring. I was training at the beginning of the year, before COVID happened, for EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch to have a match, because I hadn’t been in (the ring) and it was a lot of pressure and last minute, I almost said no. ‘How the fuck am I even going to look? I’m going to look like shit. I only have a little wrestling experience and on top of that, what is the backstage going to be like?’ I said, you know what, don’t do it for fans, family, or management, who are you doing this for? I was doing it for myself because I wanted to prove that if you can face a fear, it’s the most rewarding thing. Everybody there is so friendly. It’s a different environment, people want to see you win there. It’s such a family. Once I was able to go backstage, I was like, ‘Damn, this is what life is about?’ I love it. It’s very different and I was not used to it. The experience was great. There are things I wish I could redo because we didn’t have time to go over stuff but nothing is ever really perfect. As long as I can say I did my best, given the circumstances.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Amanda Huber Praises Tony Khan For Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Amanda Huber took to social media to praise Tony Khan for the tribute show that AEW Dynamite put together for her husband, Brodie Lee.
The company had an amazing tribute show which paid great respect for Brodie Lee, and it was something that Amanda clearly appreciated. She posted a lengthy message, thanking Tony Khan and AEW for the show, adding that it was real, raw, and emotional.
Updated Cards For AEW New Year’s Smash Nights One & Two
AEW postponed their two-week New Year’s Smash event to kick-off 2021 due to the sudden and tragic passing of Jon Huber, also known as Mr. Brodie Lee.
A celebration of life tribute episode aired this week, pushing back night one of New Year’s Smash to next week on January 6. We now know that Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal will still take place next week as scheduled, but this time as part of the first card. Additionally, The Young Bucks and SCU will take on The Acclaimed and TH2 in an eight-man tag.
Night Two will now include Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, PAC vs. Eddie Kingston, and Miro vs. Chuckie T. Darby Allin is still expected to defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage, plus FTR will face Jurassic Express.
Tickets for the Night One of our New Year's Smash on Wednesday, Jan 6th for #AEWDynamite go on-sale THIS SATURDAY, Jan 2nd at 10am EST and tickets start at $20.
Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details & safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/kVp5UJRCIw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
Below are the updated match cards for both nights.
AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night One
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
AEW Women’s Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2
Jon Moxley returns
Snoop Dogg appears
Chris Jericho on commentary
AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
AEW TNT Championship
Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
FTR vs. Jurassic Express
Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
Miro vs. Chuckie T
