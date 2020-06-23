Asuka Accepts Sasha Banks’ Raw Women’s Championship Challenge For Extreme Rules

A major Raw Women’s Championship match has now been officially set for WWE Extreme Rules after Asuka accepted the challenge of Sasha Banks.

The Empress Of Tomorrow successfully defended her title earlier in the night against Charlotte Flair, forcing the Queen to submit in the middle of the ring. But it didn’t take long for a new challenger to emerge, one who is actually on the blue brand.

Sasha Banks and Bayley also retained their titles on the show, beating The IIconics to continue their dominant title run. However, after the match, Sasha Banks made it clear to Bayley she was jealous of her being ‘Bayley Dos Straps.’

Banks was seemingly set to challenge her tag team partner as she stated she wanted a championship match, but Banks then turned it and challenged Asuka to a match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Raw Women’s Champion was quick to make her way to the ring in order to accept the title match, although she was quickly ambushed by the Women’s Tag Team Champions who left Asuka laying in the middle of the ring.

As well as this match, WWE has also confirmed that Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler.