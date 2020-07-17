Asuka Discusses The Possibility Of NXT Extending To Japan

Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka recently spoke with the media about the potential of WWE NXT extending to Japan, as has been rumored.
WWE has already extended its developmental brand to the UK with NXT UK, and there have often been rumors of the company doing the same in Japan.
When Asuka spoke about the possibility, she revealed that she would love to help the company and appear on the show if possible.
“Yes! She will be there,” Funaki delivered from an excited Asuka. “She will be there and she will help them. She will be a valet, or in matches, it doesn’t matter she will be there,” Asuka posed with enthusiastic energy to her words. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)