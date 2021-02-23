WWE
Asuka Reportedly Loses A Tooth After Being Kicked In The Face On WWE Raw
The hits just keep on coming for the Raw Women’s Champion.
On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, Asuka once again teamed up with her on-again, off-again rival Charlotte Flair to take on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
During the tag team match, Asuka took a boot to the face from the “Queen of Spades” and it was revealed during the Raw Talk post-show on the WWE Network that she actually lost a tooth from the exchange.
PWInsider.com is reporting that Asuka was indeed legitimately kicked in the face, and lost a tooth as a result. She was checked on by WWE medical staff soon after the match, but it is unknown if she sustained any further injuries.
The “Empress of Tomorrow” isn’t doing a whole lot better in story, either. She lost that tag team match thanks to an inadvertent attack from her own partner, and that’s not even close to the first time Charlotte’s personal drama has gotten in the way of Asuka’s success in recent weeks.
Fans aren’t too happy with the state of the Raw Women’s Championship either. Since winning the title back at SummerSlam, Asuka has had two title defenses against Lana totalling 3:20, one of which ended by DQ, and two title defenses against Zelina Vega, who the company can’t mention because they fired her.
In 2o21 Asuka has only had one defense, against Alexa Bliss, and it ended in a No Contest because Randy Orton RKO’d the challenger. She was scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Lacey Evans at the Elimination Chamber, but Evans got pregnant and WWE never found a replacement for the match.
#Reality https://t.co/XhRXx1Zdkp
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 23, 2021
WWE Unveils Eight Biopics & New Original Series As A Part Of A&E Sunday Lineup
After more than two years in development, WWE and A&E have finally rolled out their 10-week slate of brand new original programming set to launch on Sunday, April 18.
In addition to the new original series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures”, eight two-hour documentaries have been created by WWE Studios as a part of the award-winning A&E “Biographies” lineup.
The biopics will primarily focus on some of WWE’s most popular characters including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Mick Foley and the Ultimate Warrior.
Each two-hour special will air at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday nights, immediately followed by a new episode of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures”. A press release issued to us today described the new show:
“The brand-new series, led by WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque launches a hunt for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman’s neckbrace, Andre The Giant’s passport and more. In order to find these quintessential relics, the team will join forces with WWE Legends including Undertaker, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Booker T and more to bring these items home to the WWE Archives.”
Below are the official descriptions for each biopic.
“Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin” – Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film traces the story of the man who became WWE’s biggest star in the 90s. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s authentic, fiery personality epitomized WWE’s “Attitude Era” and transformed him into a pop culture icon. After nearly being paralyzed by a neck injury, Austin made one of the greatest comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.
“Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper” – Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Joe Lavine (ESPN 30 for 30 “Playing for the Mob,” HBO “Namath”), this film focuses on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains. During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a who’s who of WWE greats, while amassing more than 30 championships.
“Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage” – Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), this film will tell the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catch phrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.
“Biography: Booker T” – Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner George Roy (“The Curse of the Bambino”, “Mayweather”), this film showcases one of the greatest Superstars in sports entertainment history. Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.
“Biography: Shawn Michaels” – Directed by Joe Lavine (“Rowdy” Roddy Piper, ESPN 30 for 30 “Playing for the Mob,” HBO “Namath”), this film chronicles the wild life of one of WWE’s greatest performers and most enduring villains. After drug addiction nearly cost him his life, Shawn Michaels, aka “The Heartbreak Kid,” made one of the most improbable late-career comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.
“Biography: Ultimate Warrior” – Directed by Daniel Amigone (“24/7 Red Wings: Maple Leafs – Road to the Winter Classic,” “Chain of Command,” “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film shares the story of Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who inspired an entire generation of fans living by his mantra of “always believe.” With his colorful face paint and equally colorful interviews, Ultimate Warrior is perhaps best remembered for defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to become both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion.
“Biography: Mick Foley” – Directed by Thomas Odelfelt (24/7 “Mayweather-Marquez,” 24/7 “Penguins-Capitals: Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” HBO “Courtside At The NBA Finals”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film follows the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.
“Biography: Bret “Hitman” Hart” – Directed by George Roy (“Booker T,” “The Curse of the Bambino,” “Mayweather,” HBO “Mantle”), this film tells the story of Bret Hart, one of the greatest technical athletes in WWE history, earning him nicknames “The Hit Man” and “The Excellence of Execution.” Throughout his storied career, the five-time WWE title holder famously defeated “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Yokozuna, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
Johnny Gargano vs Dexter Lumis Non-Title Match For This Week WWE NXT
WWE has announced that Dexter Lumis will go one-on-one with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano in a non-title match this Wednesday night on WWE NXT, live on the USA Network.
Lumis has been targeting The Way throughout 2021 and recently kidnapped Austin Theory (allegedly) prior to Gargano’s title defense against KUSHIDA at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Theory was then returned to the Capitol Wrestling Center last week, dumped out of the side of an old, run down white van.
Also announced for this week’s show is a No Disqualification match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. That is, if the match actually takes place.
Kross vs. Escobar was supposed to happen last week, originally, but WWE instead ran a video where the champion said he was going home. William Regal has stipulated that if he does not show up, Escobar will be suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Cruiserweight Championship.
Mick Foley Urges WWE To “Strap That Rocket” To Rhea Ripley
WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley, has urged WWE to “strap that rocket” to Rhea Ripley when she debuts on the main roster.
This week on WWE Raw it was confirmed that the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be joining the red brand in the near future, and there is already a buzz amongst fans and those in the industry about her appearing.
Mick Foley is one of those, and he has urged WWE to not mess around with her or make her suffer 50/50 booking. Instead, Foley wants to see the rocket strapped to her, telling WWE to see how far she can fly.
It's vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE
PLEASE don't allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate.
Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly. https://t.co/3lFg147YJ7
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2021
