Asuka Retains Raw Women’s Title, Turmoil In The Women’s Tag Team Division

Things went from very bad to worse for Lana this evening on Monday Night Raw. After earning a Raw Women’s Championship match by winning a battle royal last week, the “Ravishing Russian” tapped out to the Asuka Lock in a matter of minutes.

That was only the start of Lana’s problems. Adding insult to injury, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler promptly made their way to ringside after the title bout and, for the fifth consecutive time, put her through the announce table.

Jax and Baszler are nothing alike and still claim to hate one another on television, but the unlikely champions have proven to be an effective duo in the ring where it counts.

After going on a rant claiming dominance over both the Raw and Smackdown women’s division, they were challenged by the Riott Squad from the blue brand, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke from Raw, and the bizarre makeshift duo of Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce, who took the fall in an impromptu Fatal 4-Way non-title match.