Asuka Reveals She Recently Underwent Dental Surgery

Asuka was a guest on WWE Raw Talk this week and during her appearance, she confirmed she’s recently undergone dental surgery.

Fans will remember that Asuka was out of action recently following a match with Shayna Baszler. During the match, Asuka was kicked in the face, which resulted in her losing a tooth.

On WWE Raw Talk, she revealed that she got surgery three days ago to deal with it, stating that she’s wearing temporary teeth at the moment ad that is why the table hitting her in the face hurt so much on WWE Raw this week during the contract signing.

Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley on night two of WWE WrestleMania 37 next week.