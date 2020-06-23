Asuka Taps Out Charlotte Flair, Street Profits Retain Tag Team Titles & New Challengers Emerge

Asuka forced Charlotte Flair to tap out, clean in the middle of the ring, retaining her Raw Women’s Championship this Monday night in a much-needed display of dominance.

The “Empress of Tomorrow” has had a string of questionable defenses of late, going to a double count-out with Nia Jax at Backlash, while two consecutive defenses against Charlotte ended due to outside interference from Jax. This time around, however, “The Queen” was forced to submit to the Asuka Lock.

The Street Profits were also successful on Monday Night Raw in retaining their world tag team titles. The two finally faced off against the Viking Raiders after weeks upon weeks of the two teams competing in sporting contests – including an axe-throwing competition, basketball, mini golf and a full-on decathlon.

New challengers emerged for the titles immediately after the Profits’ defense on Raw. Zelina Vega led her boys Andrade and Angel Garza to the ring and watched as they put a beatdown on both the champions and the defeated Viking Raiders.