Asuka Taps Out Sasha Banks AGAIN To Retain Raw Women’s Title (Video)

And the hits just keep on coming for Sasha Banks.

Just 24 hours after losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka at WWE SummerSlam, “The Boss” got a second chance to regain the title on Monday Night Raw.

In order to counteract the possibility of outside interference from Banks’ best friend Bayley, the Smackdown Women’s Champion, the remainder of the women’s division surrounded the ring for a lumberjack match.

The bout saw both ladies push each other to limit for the second consecutive night. Asuka was hell bent on taking out her recent frustrations on one-belt Banks, and even took out several of the lumberjacks in order to get to the challenger.

Bayley did try to interfere on her friend’s behalf, but was stopped short by the “Queen of Spades”, Shayna Baszler. This allowed the “Empress” to apply the Asuka Lock on her opponent with no one there to make the save, scoring her second submission victory in as many days.

Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the oddball pairing of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax this Sunday at WWE Payback.