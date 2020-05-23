Asuka To Defend Raw Women’s Title At WWE Backlash, Updated Card

As previously reported, a triple threat match between NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Nia Jax will take place this week on the Memorial Day edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The winner will earn an opportunity to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and we can now confirm that title bout will take place on Sunday, June 14th at WWE Backlash.

This is the fourth match confirmed for the pay-per-view. As confirmed on Friday Night Smackdown, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman will also defend his Universal Championship in a handicap match against both The Miz and John Morrison.

Edge and Randy Orton will also battle in a rematch from WrestleMania 36, although this time around they will have a straight-up wrestling match that is being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Of All Time”. Good luck… Finally, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.