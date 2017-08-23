Asuka Tweets X-Ray Of Injury, Trades ‘Victory In Exchange For Bone’

NXT Champion Asuka suffered a broken collarbone during her match against Ember Moon at this past Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, but the injury didn’t bother the champ, because she was happy to trade victory in exchange for a broken bone.

From Asuka’s official Twitter account:

A victory in exchange for bone 🤡

I have decided to see it through no matter what the cost… Because I'm a super star. #toKeepLaughing #WWE pic.twitter.com/sNDXcivgZL — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 22, 2017

Asuka is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks due to the injury.