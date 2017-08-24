Asuka Vacates NXT Women’s Title, Headed To The Main Roster

Asuka vacated the NXT Women’s Championship during Wednesday’s NXT tapings, bringing her dominant reign of over 500 days to an end, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she’s likely heading to the main roster.

It was reported by WWE that Asuka suffered a broken collarbone during her match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, which will likely end up being her final match in WWE’s developmental promotion.

As of right now, we don’t know how WWE is going to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. Some are suggesting that the winner of the Mae Young Classic should also win the newly vacated NXT Women’s Title.