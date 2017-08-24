Asuka Vacates NXT Women’s Title, Headed To The Main Roster

Asuka vacated the NXT Women’s Championship during Wednesday’s NXT tapings, bringing her dominant reign of over 500 days to an end, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she’s likely heading to the main roster.
It was reported by WWE that Asuka suffered a broken collarbone during her match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, which will likely end up being her final match in WWE’s developmental promotion.
As of right now, we don’t know how WWE is going to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. Some are suggesting that the winner of the Mae Young Classic should also win the newly vacated NXT Women’s Title.
A victory in exchange for bone 🤡
I have decided to see it through no matter what the cost… Because I'm a super star. #toKeepLaughing #WWE pic.twitter.com/sNDXcivgZL
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 22, 2017
Called it. Figured an injury angle would be done to protect her win streak and get the NXT title off of her. Next prediction: she will be held off long enough to be a surprise entrant in the first ever women’s Royal Rumble.