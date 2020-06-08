Asuka vs Flair Rematch, MVP Segment Set For WWE Raw Go-Home Show

There’s no rest for the wicked.

Just 24 hours after losing the NXT Women’s Championship in a hard-fought triple threat match, Charlotte Flair will return to Monday Night Raw to jump head-first into her next major challenge.

“The Queen” has been pulling triple duty ever since winning the title at WrestleMania 36, appearing and wrestling for the Smackdown brand on occasion, in addition to her simultaneous duties as a Raw Superstar and NXT champion.

Now that Flair has dropped her 12th championship it will be interesting to see if she spends more time dedicated to Monday nights. That’ll start this week, as WWE has officially announced that she will battle Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match, a rematch from last week’s bout that saw Nia Jax interfere.

WWE has also confirmed that Bobby Lashley will appear on a special edition of the VIP Lounge with fellow WWE Superstar and his new manager, MVP. Lashley will be wrestling Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship next Sunday, June 14 at WWE Backlash.

Join us for Monday Night Raw live coverage at 8PM ET.