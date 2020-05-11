Asuka Wins The Corporate Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Last night saw the first-ever WWE corporate Money In The Bank match (read the results HERE) and in the end it was Asuka who walked away with the briefcase for the women.

Asuka had to compete against Nia Jax, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans, and she started the match in dominant fashion, diving from a balcony to hit a crossbody on all of the women.

The Women's #MITB #LadderMatch is off to an INSANE start as @WWEAsuka takes a leap of faith at WWE HQ!

Asuka had a major head start through the building where she spent a long time dancing around the place in a hilarious manner. Her biggest test came once they got to the roof where she really had to battle it out with Nia and Lacey Evans.

Eventually, Asuka got to the top, only for King Corbin to then join her as he tried to get the men’s briefcase. With the ladder not able to have both on top, the Empress Of Tomorrow wasted no time in attacking the King, knocking him down the ladder to then retrieve the briefcase.