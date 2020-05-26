Asuka’s Challenger Revealed For Raw Women’s Title Match At WWE Backlash

Nia Jax won a triple threat match over both Natalya and NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tonight on Monday Night Raw, punching her ticket to WWE Backlash and an opportunity at championship gold.

Jax will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship in what will likely be her first official defense, after being presented with the title one night after Money in the Bank.

This is far from a first-time encounter, however. Both stars came up through the NXT system at roughly the same time, and Jax challenged Asuka’s record-breaking title reign on multiple occasions, failing to dethrone the champ each time.

WWE Backlash takes place on Sunday, June 14th.