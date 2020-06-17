“At Least One Former World Champion” To Return At Slammiversary; Kurt Angle, Sting, Bully Ray & More Teased

Two weeks ago IMPACT Wrestling began airing mysterious vignettes promoting their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

These videos featured a hooded figure sitting in a chair with his back turned to the camera, watching a breaking news bulletin as images of several former WWE Superstars flashed across the screen. Those names included Mike and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Eric Young, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Another piece of the puzzle was laid down this Tuesday night on IMPACT, with another visit from the hooded man and a brand new bulletin. This time the reporter revealed that “at least one former world champion” will return to the company at Slammiversary.

You can also add Kurt Angle, Ken Anderson, James Storm, Austin Aries, Chris Sabin, Bully Ray, Lio Rush and Sting to the growing list of names that flashed across the screen during this week’s vignette. A Canadian flag and Bulgarian flag can also be spotted.