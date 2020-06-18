Aubrey Edwards Doesn’t Believe She’d Have Succeeded In WWE

Aubrey Edwards has become incredibly popular as one of the top officials in AEW, but she doesn’t believe she’d have had success in WWE.

While Edwards really has made her name working with AEW, she did get an opportunity with WWE prior to that, working the Mae Young Classic. When speaking about how that didn’t work out on Talk Is Jericho, she admitted the company just stopped calling her.

“They kind of stopped calling me,” Aubrey said on Talk Is Jericho. “I reached out to them a little later and they said, ‘we’ve got nothing for you’ and then they stopped calling. Given my personality, I don’t think I would have been successful there.”

Edwards went on to discuss why she doesn’t think she’d be a success with WWE in comparison to how things have worked for her in AEW.

“I’m really fortunate AEW came around because this is a much better place for me, for who I am as a person and what I want out of being a performer. We let our referees be personalities. Tony Khan has said that, ‘our referees have personalities because they are people with personalities.’ At [WWE], they don’t say their names on TV. They are nameless faces, whereas Jim Ross is saying everyone’s name. I don’t know why, I don’t get it, I don’t agree with it, but it’s not my product.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)