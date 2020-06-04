Austin Aries Reflects On What Went Wrong With His WWE Career

Austin Aries recently spoke with VOC Nation’s “In the Room” podcast where he reflected on his time with WWE and how things went wrong for them.

“I can give you six different answers depending on what talking point I want to use, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t my decision there,” Aries stated. “It was nothing that I asked for, and it was nothing that I was given a heads up that was coming. “That question is probably better to ask Vince or to the people that were in charge. I’ll be honest, I came in as a short, old white dude. I’m 5’8, 5’9 in my boots. I was 38 years old. I came in basically on secret, double probation that’s what I was told.”

Aries then revealed that he was told straight away to be on his best behavior when working for the company, and how he felt he really achieved plenty despite all of that.

“I came in being told that, not that I wasn’t welcome, but that I had to be on my ‘best behavior.’ Despite all of that and them really not having a plan for me, I get my eye hole broken and I offer to do commentary and I spin that into the main roster run into a WrestleMania match. I did all of that in 18 months. I don’t know what else I was supposed to do or what people were expecting. “I don’t think walking in there I felt like this was going to be a fit for the next 10 years of my career. I think we both went in there with some reservations, and I think we both proved each other right as far as what they thought of me and what I thought of the system. Ultimately it was their decision to move on and I can only go by what I’m told.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)